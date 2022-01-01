Go
Northern Taphouse

Burgers. Bloodys. Curds & Craft Beer.

18404 Kenrick Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blackened Walleye Tacos$14.99
Choice of blackened or beer battered walleye with house sriracha tarter sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, lime and romaine in flour tortillas
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.99
Basil pesto, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and ranch dressing
Garbage Pizza$13.99
Pepperoni, house red sauce, mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, house fennel sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom and green olive
Jumbo Bacon Tots$11.99
Jumbo tater tots mixed with bacon, cheddar cheese and chive, served with our house aioli
Pretzel Bites$9.99
Bite-size, soft pretzels with our house cheese sauce
Spicy Bourbon Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Smoked ham, fresh pineapple, fresh jalapeno, red onion, bourbon sauce, cilantro, and whole-milk mozzarella cheese
BYO Pizza$10.99
We start with our signature stone-fired, hand-tossed crust and top it with our house pizza sauce and house shredded whole-milk mozzarella. Topped with your choice of ingredients
House Special Pizza$13.99
House fennel sausage with roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic, red onion, mozzarella cheese and house red sauce
Fair Curds$10.99
A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Skin-on fried chicken with Nashville hot sauce, spicy mayo and pickles. Available MN Nice spice level as well
Location

18404 Kenrick Ave

Lakeville MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

