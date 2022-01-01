Lincoln restaurants you'll love
Lincoln's top cuisines
Must-try Lincoln restaurants
More about Twisted Tree Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Twisted Tree Cafe
145 Lincoln Rd, Lincoln
|Popular items
|The Michelangelo
|$9.00
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto, drizzled with balsamic reduction and served on grilled sourdough
|Chickado
|$9.00
Shredded chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, house-made aioli on toasted ciabatta
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Scrambled egg, salsa, potato, pepper, cheese, onion and black beans
More about Sebastians
Sebastians
55 Old Bedford Road, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
|French Fries
|$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
|Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
More about Twisted Tree at DeCordova
Twisted Tree at DeCordova
51Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln