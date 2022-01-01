Lincoln restaurants you'll love

Lincoln restaurants
Toast
  • Lincoln

Lincoln's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Lincoln restaurants

Twisted Tree Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Twisted Tree Cafe

145 Lincoln Rd, Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Michelangelo$9.00
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto, drizzled with balsamic reduction and served on grilled sourdough
Chickado$9.00
Shredded chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, house-made aioli on toasted ciabatta
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Scrambled egg, salsa, potato, pepper, cheese, onion and black beans
More about Twisted Tree Cafe
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

55 Old Bedford Road, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
More about Sebastians
Restaurant banner

 

Twisted Tree at DeCordova

51Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Twisted Tree at DeCordova
