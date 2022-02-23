Lincoln restaurants you'll love

Lincoln restaurants
Toast
  Lincoln

Lincoln's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Bagels
Soul Food
Must-try Lincoln restaurants

LeadBelly image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

LeadBelly

301 North 8th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LB Mac & Cheese$10.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome topped with white cheddar
*Contains gluten & Dairy.
California Dreamin$13.49
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, spinach, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten & dairy.
Kid's LeadBelly$6.99
Your choice of patty on a toasted brioche bun served with pickles & your choice of side.
*Contains gluten.
More about LeadBelly
Mo Java Cafe image

 

Mo Java Cafe

2649 N 48th Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Clubhouse Sandwich$8.95
Served on ciabatta, ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone served with Chips and a pickle
Breakfast Pizza$10.00
Latte 16 oz$4.50
More about Mo Java Cafe
Mary Ellen's Food For The Soul image

 

Mary Ellen's Food For The Soul

2801 Pine Lake Rd Suite B, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch 1 Meat + 1 Side$9.99
Regular Side$3.99
Sauce$0.26
More about Mary Ellen's Food For The Soul
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar image

 

Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar

570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Schoolhouse Club Sandwich$11.89
Smoked turkey, pecanwood smoked bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheese, fresh greens, tomato, red onion and honey mustard sauce on Vienna wheat berry toast
Contains gluten and dairy.
Heartland Burger$11.29
Seasoned ground beef, pecanwood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, creamy slaw, crispy corn fritters, french fried onions, pickle, and housemade BBQ sauce on a toasted gourment bun, served with the choice of one side item.
Steakhouse French Dip$13.99
Thinly shaved ribeye steak, and Provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta hoagie roll, served with our spicy au jus.
Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.
More about Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
Capital Cigar Lounge image

 

Capital Cigar Lounge

5505 S 16th St Ste 100, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Penelope Barrel Pick$67.99
PRE ORDER, NOT IN STOCK
This is a pre order. The bottles will arrive mid November and you will be notified to pickup your bottle. Thank you!
PRE ORDER, NOT IN STOCK
Nub 460 Maduro$10.49
DE Deadwood Fat Bottom Betty Toro$11.99
More about Capital Cigar Lounge
Course Restaurant - SCC Great Plains Culinary Institute image

 

Course Restaurant - SCC Great Plains Culinary Institute

8800 O St., Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
February 23rd, 2022 - Unity of Elements - Eric Meder
First course: Earth - Cilantro Hummus with Pita
Second course: Water - Bouillabase
Intermezzo: Fire - Roasted Red Pepper on Endive
Entrée course: Air - Chicken Breast Parmesan - Chicken Breast with velouté, shaved asparagus and risotto alla Milanese
Dessert course: Balance - Panna Cotta
Great Plains Burger$9.00
bacon marmalade | mushroom duxelle | crispy onion | pepper jack | aioli | greens | house-made sesame bun *gluten-free bun available*
Portabella Philly$9.00
sautéed portabella | rosemary-asiago cream sauce | romesco | onion straw | toasted hoagie *vegetarian*
More about Course Restaurant - SCC Great Plains Culinary Institute
Bison Witches Bar & Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bison Witches Bar & Deli

1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, diced chicken breast & shredded cheddar cheese all covered with CCQ. Sour cream and salsa available upon request.
California Kid
Thinly sliced turkey breast, avocado slices, cream cheese, sprouts & mayo combined together on a toasted croissant.
Cream of Potato Bacon$6.99
Thick chunks of potato in a rich cream soup with savory bits of bacon.
More about Bison Witches Bar & Deli
Charred Burger + Bar image

 

Charred Burger + Bar

2910 Pine Lake Rd Suite N, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$5.00
CHARRED BURGER$9.50
BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER$9.50
More about Charred Burger + Bar
Itsumo Ramen image

 

Itsumo Ramen

1451 O St, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso$11.00
Choice of chicken or pork belly, buttered corn, steamed bok choy, nori seaweed, scallion & ramen noodles in a chicken and miso broth
Pork Gyoza (pan fried)$6.98
6 pcs Pork dumplings with ponzu sauce,
Shoyu$11.00
Chashu Chicken, mushroom, soft boiled egg, fresh ginger, scallion & ramen noodles in a soy chicken broth.
More about Itsumo Ramen
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant

211 N 70th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GUACAMOLE DIP$5.99
QUESADILLA FAJITA$13.50
LARGE BAG OF CHIPS$3.50
More about Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
YIA YIA'S Pizza image

 

YIA YIA'S Pizza

2840 S 70th St, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Cheese Bread$4.50
mozzarella, parmesan, Monterey Jack
SL Equator$3.78
mozzarella, marinara
LG Local$23.48
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
More about YIA YIA'S Pizza
The Press Box image

 

The Press Box

5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(12) Chicken Wings$16.00
Chicken Philly$9.50
Jr Burger Kids Meal$5.00
More about The Press Box
Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant

2711 King Lane, Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (877 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESE DIP$6.20
#4 THREE ENCHILADAS$12.45
RICE & BEANS$3.35
More about Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant
Rutabagas Comfort Food image

 

Rutabagas Comfort Food

1434 O Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
RUTA-BURGER (NOT GF)$10.00
a blend of rice | quinoa | mushrooms | walnuts | sliced “cheese” Rutti’s special sauceTM | yellow onion | lettuce | garden tomato bread & butter pickles | brioche bun
served with tots and double banger sauceTM
substitute gluten-free bun +$2
ONION RINGS (NOT GF)
thick cut yellow onions | battered & fried your choice ranch or double banger dipping sauce
SPICY CHICK'N SANDWICH (NOT GF)$10.50
cauliflower steak | gluten-free battered and fried
spicy Buffalo hot sauce
ranch | pickles | lettuce | tomato
brioche bun
served with tots and double banger sauce
substitute gluten-free bun +$2
More about Rutabagas Comfort Food
Las Margaritas image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Las Margaritas

2700 Jamie Lane, Lincoln

Avg 4.2 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#2 3 ENCHILADAS$13.50
ENCHILADA$3.35
QUESADILLA$11.20
More about Las Margaritas
Copal Mexican Cuisine image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

4747 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole (Regular)$6.00
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
Creamy Tomato Enchiladas$13.00
Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
Arepas
South American Arepa made with yellow corn dough. Filled with cheese and
your choice of protein and topped with a lettuce, red cabbage, carrot and a side of guacamole salsa!
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante image

PIZZA

MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante

7701 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cedar Salmon$25.00
8 OZ. FIRE-ROASTED SALMON ON CEDAR | SEASONAL SAUTÉED VEGETABLE | JASMINE RICE PILAF | LEMON | PARSLEY
Margherita$14.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO PIZZA SAUCE | FRESH MOZZARELLA | SEA SALT | OLIVE OIL | BASIL
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
SAN MARZANO MARINARA | THREE HOUSE-MADE MEATBALLS | PARMESAN | PARSLEY
More about MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
El Toro image

FRENCH FRIES

El Toro

2600 S 48th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.3 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE TACO$2.60
#2 TWO CREAM CHEESE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$9.00
#1 TWO ENCHILADAS$9.00
More about El Toro
Good Evans image

 

Good Evans

6891 A Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic$3.00
Two eggs cooked your way, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage, or chicken sausage & toast.
Avocado Toast$5.00
Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.
Cambridge$10.00
Smoked ham and bacon, cheddar, and jack cheese on seasoned hash browns, with two eggs any style, topped with GE crafted hollandaise sauce. Served with toast.
More about Good Evans
YIA YIA'S Pizza image

 

YIA YIA'S Pizza

1423 O St, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LG Local$23.48
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
Three Cheese Bread$4.50
mozzarella, parmesan, Monterey Jack
LG Equator$17.48
mozzarella, marinara
More about YIA YIA'S Pizza
Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill image

 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill

5560 South 48th Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Cheese Fries$6.50
One pound of our crispy beer-battered fries topped with homemade chili and piles of melted cheddar cheese or aged cheddar cheese sauce
Crispy Chx Bacon Ranch$6.75
Chicken fried chicken topped with bacon, ranch pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a gourmet bun
10 Piece Wings$10.99
More about Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill
Greenfield's image

 

Greenfield's

7900 S 87th St, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Egg$1.48
Country Combo$9.98
Farmhand$12.98
More about Greenfield's
JTK Cuisine & Cocktails image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JTK Cuisine & Cocktails

201 N 7th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (605 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asparagus and Mushroom Risotto$14.00
Roasted garlic pomodoro sauce with fresh basil and mushrooms topped with parmesan cheese, served with grilled garlic bread.
Pork Schnitzel$16.00
Breaded pork loin with sauteed onion risotto, French cut green beans, and a lemon vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$10.00
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and garlic aioli.
More about JTK Cuisine & Cocktails
Screamers Dining & Cabaret image

 

Screamers Dining & Cabaret

803 Q St Ste 150, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
battered cauliflower | buffalo sauce | celery stick | ranch
Roasted Brussels Sprout App$10.00
Sautéed Brussels sprouts, dated, bleu cheese and bacon lardon
Frutti Di Mare$22.00
Linguini noodles, mussels, shrimp, crab meat, scallops, spaghetti cut zucchini, white wine cream sauce, parmesan flakes, grilled crostini.
More about Screamers Dining & Cabaret
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen image

 

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen

2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PORK SCHNITZEL$14.00
PANKO CRUSTED PORK LOIN, PAN FRIED POTATOES, ONION, SPINACH, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
GROWN UP MAC & CHEESE$13.50
CHEDDAR, PARMESAN, BLEU CHEESE & MOZZARELLA CREAM SAUCE, PEAS, BACON, BREAD CRUMBS, GREEN ONION
FRENCH DIP$12.00
SHAVED BEEF, SWISS CHEESE, GARLIC AIOLI, AU JUS ON TOASTED ROSEMARY FOCACCIA BREAD
More about Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen
Grey Whale Sushi and Grill image

 

Grey Whale Sushi and Grill

129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy california$5.95
Tempura-style california and eel sauce.
Sexy roll$4.50
Loaded tempura shrimp center, topped with japanese mayo and eel sauce.
Hotel california roll$6.95
Crab ,cream cheese, avocado and eel sauce.
More about Grey Whale Sushi and Grill
Brewsky's East image

 

Brewsky's East

2840 S. 70th St., Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.99
Fried Pickles$8.99
More about Brewsky's East
Brewsky's Haymarket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewsky's Haymarket

201 N 8th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.3 (686 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brewsky's Haymarket
Brewsky's North image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewsky's North

2662 Cornhusker Hwy, Lincoln

Avg 4 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brewsky's North
Napoli's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Napoli's Italian Restaurant

5571 S 48th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (588 reviews)
Takeout
More about Napoli's Italian Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lincoln

Tacos

Enchiladas

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Garlic Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

