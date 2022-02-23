Lincoln restaurants you'll love
Lincoln's top cuisines
Must-try Lincoln restaurants
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
LeadBelly
301 North 8th Street, Lincoln
|LB Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome topped with white cheddar
*Contains gluten & Dairy.
|California Dreamin
|$13.49
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, spinach, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten & dairy.
|Kid's LeadBelly
|$6.99
Your choice of patty on a toasted brioche bun served with pickles & your choice of side.
*Contains gluten.
Mo Java Cafe
2649 N 48th Street, Lincoln
|Clubhouse Sandwich
|$8.95
Served on ciabatta, ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone served with Chips and a pickle
|Breakfast Pizza
|$10.00
|Latte 16 oz
|$4.50
Mary Ellen's Food For The Soul
2801 Pine Lake Rd Suite B, Lincoln
|Lunch 1 Meat + 1 Side
|$9.99
|Regular Side
|$3.99
|Sauce
|$0.26
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln
|Schoolhouse Club Sandwich
|$11.89
Smoked turkey, pecanwood smoked bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheese, fresh greens, tomato, red onion and honey mustard sauce on Vienna wheat berry toast
Contains gluten and dairy.
|Heartland Burger
|$11.29
Seasoned ground beef, pecanwood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, creamy slaw, crispy corn fritters, french fried onions, pickle, and housemade BBQ sauce on a toasted gourment bun, served with the choice of one side item.
|Steakhouse French Dip
|$13.99
Thinly shaved ribeye steak, and Provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta hoagie roll, served with our spicy au jus.
Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.
Capital Cigar Lounge
5505 S 16th St Ste 100, Lincoln
|Penelope Barrel Pick
|$67.99
PRE ORDER, NOT IN STOCK
This is a pre order. The bottles will arrive mid November and you will be notified to pickup your bottle. Thank you!
PRE ORDER, NOT IN STOCK
|Nub 460 Maduro
|$10.49
|DE Deadwood Fat Bottom Betty Toro
|$11.99
Course Restaurant - SCC Great Plains Culinary Institute
8800 O St., Lincoln
|February 23rd, 2022 - Unity of Elements - Eric Meder
First course: Earth - Cilantro Hummus with Pita
Second course: Water - Bouillabase
Intermezzo: Fire - Roasted Red Pepper on Endive
Entrée course: Air - Chicken Breast Parmesan - Chicken Breast with velouté, shaved asparagus and risotto alla Milanese
Dessert course: Balance - Panna Cotta
|Great Plains Burger
|$9.00
bacon marmalade | mushroom duxelle | crispy onion | pepper jack | aioli | greens | house-made sesame bun *gluten-free bun available*
|Portabella Philly
|$9.00
sautéed portabella | rosemary-asiago cream sauce | romesco | onion straw | toasted hoagie *vegetarian*
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bison Witches Bar & Deli
1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln
|Chicken Nachos
|$11.99
Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, diced chicken breast & shredded cheddar cheese all covered with CCQ. Sour cream and salsa available upon request.
|California Kid
Thinly sliced turkey breast, avocado slices, cream cheese, sprouts & mayo combined together on a toasted croissant.
|Cream of Potato Bacon
|$6.99
Thick chunks of potato in a rich cream soup with savory bits of bacon.
Charred Burger + Bar
2910 Pine Lake Rd Suite N, Lincoln
|CHEESEBURGER
|$5.00
|CHARRED BURGER
|$9.50
|BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER
|$9.50
Itsumo Ramen
1451 O St, Lincoln
|Miso
|$11.00
Choice of chicken or pork belly, buttered corn, steamed bok choy, nori seaweed, scallion & ramen noodles in a chicken and miso broth
|Pork Gyoza (pan fried)
|$6.98
6 pcs Pork dumplings with ponzu sauce,
|Shoyu
|$11.00
Chashu Chicken, mushroom, soft boiled egg, fresh ginger, scallion & ramen noodles in a soy chicken broth.
FRENCH FRIES
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
211 N 70th Street, Lincoln
|GUACAMOLE DIP
|$5.99
|QUESADILLA FAJITA
|$13.50
|LARGE BAG OF CHIPS
|$3.50
YIA YIA'S Pizza
2840 S 70th St, Lincoln
|Three Cheese Bread
|$4.50
mozzarella, parmesan, Monterey Jack
|SL Equator
|$3.78
mozzarella, marinara
|LG Local
|$23.48
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
The Press Box
5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln
|(12) Chicken Wings
|$16.00
|Chicken Philly
|$9.50
|Jr Burger Kids Meal
|$5.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant
2711 King Lane, Lincoln
|CHEESE DIP
|$6.20
|#4 THREE ENCHILADAS
|$12.45
|RICE & BEANS
|$3.35
Rutabagas Comfort Food
1434 O Street, Lincoln
|RUTA-BURGER (NOT GF)
|$10.00
a blend of rice | quinoa | mushrooms | walnuts | sliced “cheese” Rutti’s special sauceTM | yellow onion | lettuce | garden tomato bread & butter pickles | brioche bun
served with tots and double banger sauceTM
substitute gluten-free bun +$2
|ONION RINGS (NOT GF)
thick cut yellow onions | battered & fried your choice ranch or double banger dipping sauce
|SPICY CHICK'N SANDWICH (NOT GF)
|$10.50
cauliflower steak | gluten-free battered and fried
spicy Buffalo hot sauce
ranch | pickles | lettuce | tomato
brioche bun
served with tots and double banger sauce
substitute gluten-free bun +$2
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Las Margaritas
2700 Jamie Lane, Lincoln
|#2 3 ENCHILADAS
|$13.50
|ENCHILADA
|$3.35
|QUESADILLA
|$11.20
Copal Mexican Cuisine
4747 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln
|Guacamole (Regular)
|$6.00
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
|Creamy Tomato Enchiladas
|$13.00
Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
|Arepas
South American Arepa made with yellow corn dough. Filled with cheese and
your choice of protein and topped with a lettuce, red cabbage, carrot and a side of guacamole salsa!
PIZZA
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
7701 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln
|Cedar Salmon
|$25.00
8 OZ. FIRE-ROASTED SALMON ON CEDAR | SEASONAL SAUTÉED VEGETABLE | JASMINE RICE PILAF | LEMON | PARSLEY
|Margherita
|$14.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO PIZZA SAUCE | FRESH MOZZARELLA | SEA SALT | OLIVE OIL | BASIL
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$17.00
SAN MARZANO MARINARA | THREE HOUSE-MADE MEATBALLS | PARMESAN | PARSLEY
FRENCH FRIES
El Toro
2600 S 48th St, Lincoln
|SIDE TACO
|$2.60
|#2 TWO CREAM CHEESE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$9.00
|#1 TWO ENCHILADAS
|$9.00
Good Evans
6891 A Street, Lincoln
|Classic
|$3.00
Two eggs cooked your way, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage, or chicken sausage & toast.
|Avocado Toast
|$5.00
Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.
|Cambridge
|$10.00
Smoked ham and bacon, cheddar, and jack cheese on seasoned hash browns, with two eggs any style, topped with GE crafted hollandaise sauce. Served with toast.
YIA YIA'S Pizza
1423 O St, Lincoln
|LG Local
|$23.48
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
|Three Cheese Bread
|$4.50
mozzarella, parmesan, Monterey Jack
|LG Equator
|$17.48
mozzarella, marinara
Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill
5560 South 48th Street, Lincoln
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.50
One pound of our crispy beer-battered fries topped with homemade chili and piles of melted cheddar cheese or aged cheddar cheese sauce
|Crispy Chx Bacon Ranch
|$6.75
Chicken fried chicken topped with bacon, ranch pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a gourmet bun
|10 Piece Wings
|$10.99
Greenfield's
7900 S 87th St, Lincoln
|1 Egg
|$1.48
|Country Combo
|$9.98
|Farmhand
|$12.98
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JTK Cuisine & Cocktails
201 N 7th St, Lincoln
|Asparagus and Mushroom Risotto
|$14.00
Roasted garlic pomodoro sauce with fresh basil and mushrooms topped with parmesan cheese, served with grilled garlic bread.
|Pork Schnitzel
|$16.00
Breaded pork loin with sauteed onion risotto, French cut green beans, and a lemon vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$10.00
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and garlic aioli.
Screamers Dining & Cabaret
803 Q St Ste 150, Lincoln
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$9.00
battered cauliflower | buffalo sauce | celery stick | ranch
|Roasted Brussels Sprout App
|$10.00
Sautéed Brussels sprouts, dated, bleu cheese and bacon lardon
|Frutti Di Mare
|$22.00
Linguini noodles, mussels, shrimp, crab meat, scallops, spaghetti cut zucchini, white wine cream sauce, parmesan flakes, grilled crostini.
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen
2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A, Lincoln
|PORK SCHNITZEL
|$14.00
PANKO CRUSTED PORK LOIN, PAN FRIED POTATOES, ONION, SPINACH, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
|GROWN UP MAC & CHEESE
|$13.50
CHEDDAR, PARMESAN, BLEU CHEESE & MOZZARELLA CREAM SAUCE, PEAS, BACON, BREAD CRUMBS, GREEN ONION
|FRENCH DIP
|$12.00
SHAVED BEEF, SWISS CHEESE, GARLIC AIOLI, AU JUS ON TOASTED ROSEMARY FOCACCIA BREAD
Grey Whale Sushi and Grill
129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln
|Crunchy california
|$5.95
Tempura-style california and eel sauce.
|Sexy roll
|$4.50
Loaded tempura shrimp center, topped with japanese mayo and eel sauce.
|Hotel california roll
|$6.95
Crab ,cream cheese, avocado and eel sauce.
Brewsky's East
2840 S. 70th St., Lincoln
|Cheese Curds
|$9.99
|Fried Pickles
|$8.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brewsky's Haymarket
201 N 8th Street, Lincoln
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brewsky's North
2662 Cornhusker Hwy, Lincoln
