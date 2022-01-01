Lincoln American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lincoln
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
LeadBelly
301 North 8th Street, Lincoln
|Popular items
|LB Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome topped with white cheddar
*Contains gluten & Dairy.
|California Dreamin
|$13.49
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, spinach, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten & dairy.
|Kid's LeadBelly
|$6.99
Your choice of patty on a toasted brioche bun served with pickles & your choice of side.
*Contains gluten.
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Cranberry Almond Salad
|$10.49
Fresh mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges and red onion, garnished with crumbled bleu cheese.
Contains dairy and gluten.
|Steakhouse French Dip
|$13.99
Thinly shaved ribeye steak, and Provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta hoagie roll, served with our spicy au jus.
Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.
|Toasted Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Tender cavatappi pasta in our homemade cheese sauce, coated in seasoned bread crumbs and Parmesan, baked golden brown.
Contains gluten, egg, and dairy.
The Press Box
5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Side of French Fries
|$2.50
|Wing Fries
|$12.00
|BBQ Bacon Cheddar
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Greenfield's
7900 S 87th St, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Short Stack
|$7.48
|Hash Brown
|$2.98
|Farmhand
|$12.98
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JTK Cuisine & Cocktails
201 N 7th St, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Pork Schnitzel
|$16.00
Breaded pork loin with sauteed onion risotto, French cut green beans, and a lemon vinaigrette.
|Asparagus and Mushroom Risotto
|$14.00
Roasted garlic pomodoro sauce with fresh basil and mushrooms topped with parmesan cheese, served with grilled garlic bread.
|Classic Burger
|$10.00
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and garlic aioli.
Screamers Dining & Cabaret
803 Q St Ste 150, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussels Sprout App
|$10.00
Sautéed Brussels sprouts, dated, bleu cheese and bacon lardon
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$9.00
battered cauliflower | buffalo sauce | celery stick | ranch
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Beer battered white cheddar curds, ancho marinara
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen
2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A, Lincoln
|Popular items
|HOBBES BURGER
|$10.00
CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI, PICKLE, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN
|BBQ BURGER
|$11.50
CHEDDAR, BACON, BBQ SAUCE, ONION STRAWS, COLESLAW, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN
|GROWN UP MAC & CHEESE
|$13.50
CHEDDAR, PARMESAN, BLEU CHEESE & MOZZARELLA CREAM SAUCE, PEAS, BACON, BREAD CRUMBS, GREEN ONION
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brewsky's Haymarket
201 N 8th Street, Lincoln