Lincoln American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lincoln

LeadBelly image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

LeadBelly

301 North 8th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LB Mac & Cheese$10.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome topped with white cheddar
*Contains gluten & Dairy.
California Dreamin$13.49
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, spinach, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten & dairy.
Kid's LeadBelly$6.99
Your choice of patty on a toasted brioche bun served with pickles & your choice of side.
*Contains gluten.
More about LeadBelly
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar image

 

Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar

570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cranberry Almond Salad$10.49
Fresh mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges and red onion, garnished with crumbled bleu cheese.
Contains dairy and gluten.
Steakhouse French Dip$13.99
Thinly shaved ribeye steak, and Provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta hoagie roll, served with our spicy au jus.
Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.
Toasted Mac & Cheese$11.99
Tender cavatappi pasta in our homemade cheese sauce, coated in seasoned bread crumbs and Parmesan, baked golden brown.
Contains gluten, egg, and dairy.
More about Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
The Press Box image

 

The Press Box

5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side of French Fries$2.50
Wing Fries$12.00
BBQ Bacon Cheddar$12.00
More about The Press Box
Greenfield's image

FRENCH FRIES

Greenfield's

7900 S 87th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.2 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Stack$7.48
Hash Brown$2.98
Farmhand$12.98
More about Greenfield's
JTK Cuisine & Cocktails image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JTK Cuisine & Cocktails

201 N 7th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (605 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Schnitzel$16.00
Breaded pork loin with sauteed onion risotto, French cut green beans, and a lemon vinaigrette.
Asparagus and Mushroom Risotto$14.00
Roasted garlic pomodoro sauce with fresh basil and mushrooms topped with parmesan cheese, served with grilled garlic bread.
Classic Burger$10.00
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and garlic aioli.
More about JTK Cuisine & Cocktails
Screamers Dining & Cabaret image

 

Screamers Dining & Cabaret

803 Q St Ste 150, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprout App$10.00
Sautéed Brussels sprouts, dated, bleu cheese and bacon lardon
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
battered cauliflower | buffalo sauce | celery stick | ranch
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.00
Beer battered white cheddar curds, ancho marinara
More about Screamers Dining & Cabaret
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen image

 

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen

2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOBBES BURGER$10.00
CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI, PICKLE, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN
BBQ BURGER$11.50
CHEDDAR, BACON, BBQ SAUCE, ONION STRAWS, COLESLAW, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN
GROWN UP MAC & CHEESE$13.50
CHEDDAR, PARMESAN, BLEU CHEESE & MOZZARELLA CREAM SAUCE, PEAS, BACON, BREAD CRUMBS, GREEN ONION
More about Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen
Brewsky's Haymarket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewsky's Haymarket

201 N 8th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.3 (686 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brewsky's Haymarket
Restaurant banner

 

Aura - South Lincoln

2500 TAMARIN RIDGE WAY, LINCIOLN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Aura - South Lincoln
Restaurant banner

 

O.G. Grata

2755 Jamie Lane Suite 15, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about O.G. Grata

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lincoln

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Burritos

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Chimichangas

Manhattan

