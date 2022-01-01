Lincoln burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Lincoln

LeadBelly image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

LeadBelly

301 North 8th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LB Mac & Cheese$10.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome topped with white cheddar
*Contains gluten & Dairy.
California Dreamin$13.49
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, spinach, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten & dairy.
Kid's LeadBelly$6.99
Your choice of patty on a toasted brioche bun served with pickles & your choice of side.
*Contains gluten.
More about LeadBelly
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar image

 

Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar

570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cranberry Almond Salad$10.49
Fresh mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges and red onion, garnished with crumbled bleu cheese.
Contains dairy and gluten.
Steakhouse French Dip$13.99
Thinly shaved ribeye steak, and Provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta hoagie roll, served with our spicy au jus.
Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.
Toasted Mac & Cheese$11.99
Tender cavatappi pasta in our homemade cheese sauce, coated in seasoned bread crumbs and Parmesan, baked golden brown.
Contains gluten, egg, and dairy.
More about Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
Charred Burger + Bar image

 

Charred Burger + Bar

2910 Pine Lake Rd Suite N, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER$9.50
BBQ$9.50
BREAKFAST$10.50
More about Charred Burger + Bar
Brewsky's East image

 

Brewsky's East

2840 S. 70th St., Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.99
Fried Pickles$8.99
More about Brewsky's East

