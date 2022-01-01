Lincoln Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Lincoln

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant

211 N 70th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE RICE$3.10
CHIMICHANGA MAZATLAN$13.50
SIDE RICE & BEANS$4.15
More about Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant

2711 King Lane, Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (877 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE CHILE RELLENO$4.15
K- QUESADILLA$5.20
#5 TWO ENCHILADAS, ONE TACO$10.45
More about Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant
Las Margaritas image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Las Margaritas

2700 Jamie Lane, Lincoln

Avg 4.2 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#8 TWO GROUND BEEF BURRITOS$12.45
DELUXE ENCH MAZATLAN$11.45
#2 3 ENCHILADAS$13.50
More about Las Margaritas
Copal Mexican Cuisine image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

4747 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Creamy Tomato Enchiladas$13.00
Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
Guacamole (Regular)$6.00
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
Burrito$13.00
Your choice of protein, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and
avocado served with rice and beans
and topped with your favorite salsa!
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
El Toro image

FRENCH FRIES

El Toro

2600 S 48th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.3 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESE DIP$6.20
#9 CHIMICHANGA$11.20
GUACAMOLE DIP$4.90
More about El Toro
Restaurant banner

 

Agave - New Location

1631 P St., Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips (Serves 2)$2.05
Regular Queso (Serves 2)$2.05
Bowl
More about Agave - New Location

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

