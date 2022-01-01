Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lincoln steakhouses you'll love

Go
Lincoln restaurants
Toast

Must-try steakhouses in Lincoln

Greenfield's image

FRENCH FRIES

Greenfield's

7900 S 87th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.2 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Omelette$12.98
The Cowboy Skillet$13.98
3 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$10.98
More about Greenfield's
JTK Cuisine & Cocktails image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JTK Cuisine & Cocktails

201 N 7th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (605 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burger$10.00
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and garlic aioli.
Wedge$6.50
Iceberg wedge with bleu cheese dressing, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and tomatoes.
Pork Schnitzel$16.00
Breaded pork loin with sauteed onion risotto, French cut green beans, and a lemon vinaigrette.
More about JTK Cuisine & Cocktails
Screamers Dining & Cabaret image

 

Screamers Dining & Cabaret

803 Q St Ste 150, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
battered cauliflower | buffalo sauce | celery stick | ranch
Crab Cake Trio Entree$22.00
Roasted Half Chicken$18.00
More about Screamers Dining & Cabaret
Certified Piedmontese image

 

Certified Piedmontese

4841 N 84th St, Lincoln

No reviews yet
More about Certified Piedmontese

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lincoln

Nachos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Lincoln to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston