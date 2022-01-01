Lincoln steakhouses you'll love
Must-try steakhouses in Lincoln
More about Greenfield's
FRENCH FRIES
Greenfield's
7900 S 87th St, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Ultimate Omelette
|$12.98
|The Cowboy Skillet
|$13.98
|3 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$10.98
More about JTK Cuisine & Cocktails
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JTK Cuisine & Cocktails
201 N 7th St, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$10.00
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and garlic aioli.
|Wedge
|$6.50
Iceberg wedge with bleu cheese dressing, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and tomatoes.
|Pork Schnitzel
|$16.00
Breaded pork loin with sauteed onion risotto, French cut green beans, and a lemon vinaigrette.
More about Screamers Dining & Cabaret
Screamers Dining & Cabaret
803 Q St Ste 150, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$9.00
battered cauliflower | buffalo sauce | celery stick | ranch
|Crab Cake Trio Entree
|$22.00
|Roasted Half Chicken
|$18.00
More about Certified Piedmontese
Certified Piedmontese
4841 N 84th St, Lincoln