Avocado toast in Lincoln

Avocado Toast image

 

Good Evans

6891 A Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$5.00
Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.
Good Evans
Avocado Toast image

BAGELS

The Filling Station

200 S 18th st, lincoln

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.95
Our avocado toast is served on a slice of Le Quartier's phenomenal honey wheat sourdough. Its base is a toasted layer of colby-jack cheese and a thick layer of chunky mashed avocado. And then we add red and green onion, a sliced boiled egg, and top with in-house oven-dried tomatoes, everything bagel seasoning, pepper flakes, and sunflower seeds.
The Filling Station

