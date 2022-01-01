Avocado toast in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Good Evans
Good Evans
6891 A Street, Lincoln
|Avocado Toast
|$5.00
Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.
More about The Filling Station
BAGELS
The Filling Station
200 S 18th st, lincoln
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Our avocado toast is served on a slice of Le Quartier's phenomenal honey wheat sourdough. Its base is a toasted layer of colby-jack cheese and a thick layer of chunky mashed avocado. And then we add red and green onion, a sliced boiled egg, and top with in-house oven-dried tomatoes, everything bagel seasoning, pepper flakes, and sunflower seeds.