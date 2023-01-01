Beef soup in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Bison Witches Bar & Deli - Lincoln
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bison Witches Bar & Deli - Lincoln
1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln
|Half Beef & Cheddar w/ Soup
|$10.99
Smoked beef covered with melted cheddar & yellow mustard.
|Half Corned Beef w/ Soup
|$10.99
Lean, thinly sliced corned beef with spicy deli mustard & melted Swiss on rye.
|Half Beef & Brie w/ Soup
|$10.99
Imported Brie melted over smocked beef topped with tomatoes, sprouts & our house Russian mustard.