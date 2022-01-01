Bread pudding in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve bread pudding
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
LeadBelly
301 North 8th Street, Lincoln
|Raspberry Cheesecake Bread Pudding
|$6.99
Brioche, cream cheese, raspberry sauce, graham cracker crumble, vanilla bean ice cream.
*Contains dairy, gluten, egg
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JTK Cuisine & Cocktails
201 N 7th St, Lincoln
|Blueberry Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Vanilla bean ice cream, Berry Coulis
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen
2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A, Lincoln
|BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING
|$6.50
TRIPLE BERRY COULIS, VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM