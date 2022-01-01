Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Lincoln restaurants that serve calamari

Itsumo Ramen

1451 O St, Lincoln

Deep Fried Calamari$8.00
More about Itsumo Ramen
Grey Whale Sushi & Grill

129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln

Crispy Chili Calamari (with sweet chili sauce)$7.50
Crispy Chili Calamari with house made sweet & chili sauce
More about Grey Whale Sushi & Grill

