Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chalupas in
Lincoln
/
Lincoln
/
Chalupas
Lincoln restaurants that serve chalupas
FRENCH FRIES
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
211 N 70th Street, Lincoln
Avg 4.4
(984 reviews)
#10 ENCHILADA, CHALUPA
$12.99
More about Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Las Margaritas
2700 Jamie Lane, Lincoln
Avg 4.2
(173 reviews)
#11 CHILE RELLENO & CHALUPA
$12.99
#14 CHALUPA
$9.19
More about Las Margaritas
Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln
Salmon Sandwiches
Fajitas
Club Sandwiches
Bean Burritos
Tamales
Chicken Sandwiches
Taquitos
Po Boy
More near Lincoln to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Elkhorn
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
La Vista
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Kearney
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(703 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston