Chicken fried steaks in Lincoln

Good Evans
6891 A Street, Lincoln
|Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$3.00
House breaded, Certified Angus Beef Cube Steak, GE sausage gravy, hash browns, & two eggs your way.
Grey Whale Sushi and Grill
129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln
|Hibachi Steak, Scallop & Chicken
|$24.99
Entrees include Teppanyaki Steak, Scallop, Chicken, Zucchini, Onions, Broccoli, Sweet Carrots and Mushrooms, Egg Fried Rice and Egg Roll.
ALL HIBACHI MEAL COOKED WITH SOY SAUCE.
|Hibachi Steak & Chicken
|$17.99
Entrees include Teppanyaki Steak & Chicken, Zucchini, Onions, Broccoli, Sweet Carrots and Mushrooms, Egg Fried Rice and Egg Roll.
ALL HIBACHI MEAL COOKED WITH SOY SAUCE.