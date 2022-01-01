Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Lincoln

Go
Lincoln restaurants
Toast

Lincoln restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs image

 

Good Evans

6891 A Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$3.00
House breaded, Certified Angus Beef Cube Steak, GE sausage gravy, hash browns, & two eggs your way.
More about Good Evans
Grey Whale Sushi and Grill image

 

Grey Whale Sushi and Grill

129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibachi Steak, Scallop & Chicken$24.99
Entrees include Teppanyaki Steak, Scallop, Chicken, Zucchini, Onions, Broccoli, Sweet Carrots and Mushrooms, Egg Fried Rice and Egg Roll.
ALL HIBACHI MEAL COOKED WITH SOY SAUCE.
Hibachi Steak & Chicken$17.99
Entrees include Teppanyaki Steak & Chicken, Zucchini, Onions, Broccoli, Sweet Carrots and Mushrooms, Egg Fried Rice and Egg Roll.
ALL HIBACHI MEAL COOKED WITH SOY SAUCE.
More about Grey Whale Sushi and Grill

