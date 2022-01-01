Chicken salad in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve chicken salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bison Witches Bar & Deli
1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln
|Tortilla Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Crushed tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast & shredded cheddar cheese.
|Half Chicken Salad w/ Soup
|$10.99
Made with all white meat chicken breasts, celery, onions, herbs, spices & mayo served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and melted Swiss.
|Chicken Salad
Made with all white meat chicken breasts, celery, onions, herbs, spices & mayo served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and melted Swiss.
Charred Burger + Bar
2910 Pine Lake Rd Suite N, Lincoln
|CHICKEN BLT SALAD
|$10.00
YIA YIA'S Pizza
2840 S 70th St, Lincoln
|Chicken Salad
|$8.98
fresh garden greens, chicken, cranberry, broccoli, walnut, blue cheese, crouton -- choice of balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
|$8.98
The Press Box
5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln
|Chicken Salad BLT
|$9.50
YIA YIA'S Pizza
1423 O St, Lincoln
|Chicken Salad
|$8.98
fresh garden greens, chicken, cranberries, broccoli, walnut, blue cheese, crouton -- choice of balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
|$8.98
fresh garden greens, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing with chicken
Mallory's - Lincoln
1451 O Street, Lincoln
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tossed in our tangy, medium spiced, buffalo sauce on a bed of mixed greens, with bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, cherry tomato, & croutons with choice of dressing.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.49
Our smoky and creamy chicken salad wrapped up with lettuce and tomato. Light, creamy, and delicious!
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.49
Our smoky and creamy chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on thick cut sourdough bread. A savory classic that’s sure to impress!