Chicken salad in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Lincoln restaurants that serve chicken salad

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bison Witches Bar & Deli

1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Chicken Salad$9.99
Crushed tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast & shredded cheddar cheese.
Half Chicken Salad w/ Soup$10.99
Made with all white meat chicken breasts, celery, onions, herbs, spices & mayo served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and melted Swiss.
Chicken Salad
Made with all white meat chicken breasts, celery, onions, herbs, spices & mayo served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and melted Swiss.
Charred Burger + Bar

2910 Pine Lake Rd Suite N, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN BLT SALAD$10.00
YIA YIA'S Pizza

2840 S 70th St, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.98
fresh garden greens, chicken, cranberry, broccoli, walnut, blue cheese, crouton -- choice of balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$8.98
The Press Box

5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad BLT$9.50
YIA YIA'S Pizza

1423 O St, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.98
fresh garden greens, chicken, cranberries, broccoli, walnut, blue cheese, crouton -- choice of balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$8.98
fresh garden greens, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing with chicken
FRENCH FRIES

Greenfield's

7900 S 87th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.2 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.48
Mallory's - Lincoln

1451 O Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Crispy chicken tossed in our tangy, medium spiced, buffalo sauce on a bed of mixed greens, with bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, cherry tomato, & croutons with choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.49
Our smoky and creamy chicken salad wrapped up with lettuce and tomato. Light, creamy, and delicious!
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.49
Our smoky and creamy chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on thick cut sourdough bread. A savory classic that’s sure to impress!
Buzzard Billy's Lincoln

247 N. 8th St. - Ste 101, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Salad$10.99
Blackened Chicken Salad$10.99
