Chicken sandwiches in Lincoln

Mallory's - Lincoln
1451 O Street, Lincoln
|Fire Roasted Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Smoky meets Savory. Our Fire Roasted Chicken Sandwich comes fully loaded with our grilled chicken breast, thick cut bacon, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and with raspberry whole grain mustard. Served on a gourmet split top bun.
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.49
Our smoky and creamy chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on thick cut sourdough bread. A savory classic that’s sure to impress!
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Not your average, boring, chicken patty sandwich. Crispy chicken tenderloins topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our house made bacon aioli served atop a split top bun.