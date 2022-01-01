Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lincoln

Go
Lincoln restaurants
Toast

Lincoln restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Greenfield's image

FRENCH FRIES

Greenfield's

7900 S 87th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.2 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.48
More about Greenfield's
Banner pic

 

Mallory's - Lincoln

1451 O Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fire Roasted Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Smoky meets Savory. Our Fire Roasted Chicken Sandwich comes fully loaded with our grilled chicken breast, thick cut bacon, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and with raspberry whole grain mustard. Served on a gourmet split top bun.
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.49
Our smoky and creamy chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on thick cut sourdough bread. A savory classic that’s sure to impress!
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Not your average, boring, chicken patty sandwich. Crispy chicken tenderloins topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our house made bacon aioli served atop a split top bun.
More about Mallory's - Lincoln

Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln

Green Beans

Cheese Fries

Flautas

Prime Ribs

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Fajitas

Garlic Cheese Bread

Salmon

Map

More near Lincoln to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston