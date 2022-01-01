Chicken wraps in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$11.79
Crunchy chicken, housemade Thai peanut sauce, crisp cabbage, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro and toasted almonds in a whole wheat tortilla wrap.
Contains gluten, soy, egg, dairy, sesame, peanuts.
More about The Press Box
The Press Box
5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln
|Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
|Cran Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
|Zesty Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
More about Dead Presidents
Dead Presidents
4630 Leighton Ave., Lincoln
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Shredded Chicken, Doritos, Romaine, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Onion, Ranch
|Strawberry & Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Shredded Chicken, Strawberries, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Spinach, Cashews, Cous Cous, Romaine
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Shredded Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Crouton, Romaine, Bacon, Caesar Dressing
More about Mallory's - Lincoln
Mallory's - Lincoln
1451 O Street, Lincoln
|Chicken BLT Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, & bacon aioli wrapped up in our sun dried tomato tortilla!
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Crispy chicken tossed in our tangy, medium spiced, buffalo sauce and finished with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles in our sun dried tomato tortilla.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.49
Our smoky and creamy chicken salad wrapped up with lettuce and tomato. Light, creamy, and delicious!