Chicken wraps in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Lincoln restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Thai Chicken Wrap image

 

Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar

570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Wrap$11.79
Crunchy chicken, housemade Thai peanut sauce, crisp cabbage, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro and toasted almonds in a whole wheat tortilla wrap.
Contains gluten, soy, egg, dairy, sesame, peanuts.
More about Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
The Press Box image

 

The Press Box

5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$9.00
Cran Chicken Wrap$9.50
Zesty Chicken Wrap$10.00
More about The Press Box
Item pic

 

Dead Presidents

4630 Leighton Ave., Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Shredded Chicken, Doritos, Romaine, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Onion, Ranch
Strawberry & Chicken Wrap$14.00
Shredded Chicken, Strawberries, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Spinach, Cashews, Cous Cous, Romaine
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Shredded Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Crouton, Romaine, Bacon, Caesar Dressing
More about Dead Presidents
Banner pic

 

Mallory's - Lincoln

1451 O Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken BLT Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, & bacon aioli wrapped up in our sun dried tomato tortilla!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy chicken tossed in our tangy, medium spiced, buffalo sauce and finished with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles in our sun dried tomato tortilla.
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.49
Our smoky and creamy chicken salad wrapped up with lettuce and tomato. Light, creamy, and delicious!
More about Mallory's - Lincoln

