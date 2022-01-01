Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Lincoln restaurants that serve chili

LeadBelly image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

LeadBelly

301 North 8th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Chili & Cinnamon Roll$6.99
House veggie chili topped with white cheddar & served with a warm brown sugar buttered cinnamon roll.
*Contains gluten, dairy, egg
More about LeadBelly
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bison Witches Bar & Deli

1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips covered with chili & CCQ topped with tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese & jalapeños. Sour cream and salsa available upon request.
32 oz Chili Con Queso (CCQ)$17.99
Chili$6.99
A thick beef base chili with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños & spices!
Topped with shredded cheddar.
More about Bison Witches Bar & Deli
Consumer pic

 

Dead Presidents

4630 Leighton Ave., Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili$0.50
More about Dead Presidents
Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill image

 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill

5560 South 48th Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$6.50
One pound of our crispy beer-battered fries topped with homemade chili and piles of melted cheddar cheese or aged cheddar cheese sauce
More about Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill
Banner pic

 

Mallory's - Lincoln

1451 O Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili & Cheese Dawg$8.50
Who doesn’t love a little chili and cheese with their hotdog? This Dawg comes loaded with all-beef chili and shredded cheddar cheese on a ball park style bun
More about Mallory's - Lincoln
Grey Whale Sushi and Grill image

 

Grey Whale Sushi and Grill

129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chili Calamari (with sweet chili sauce)$7.50
Crispy Chili Calamari with house made sweet & chili sauce
More about Grey Whale Sushi and Grill

