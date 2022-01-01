Chili in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve chili
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
LeadBelly
301 North 8th Street, Lincoln
|Veggie Chili & Cinnamon Roll
|$6.99
House veggie chili topped with white cheddar & served with a warm brown sugar buttered cinnamon roll.
*Contains gluten, dairy, egg
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bison Witches Bar & Deli
1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$10.99
Tortilla chips covered with chili & CCQ topped with tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese & jalapeños. Sour cream and salsa available upon request.
|32 oz Chili Con Queso (CCQ)
|$17.99
|Chili
|$6.99
A thick beef base chili with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños & spices!
Topped with shredded cheddar.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill
5560 South 48th Street, Lincoln
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.50
One pound of our crispy beer-battered fries topped with homemade chili and piles of melted cheddar cheese or aged cheddar cheese sauce
Mallory's - Lincoln
1451 O Street, Lincoln
|Chili & Cheese Dawg
|$8.50
Who doesn’t love a little chili and cheese with their hotdog? This Dawg comes loaded with all-beef chili and shredded cheddar cheese on a ball park style bun