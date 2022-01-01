Chips and salsa in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve chips and salsa
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
LeadBelly
301 North 8th Street, Lincoln
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.99
|Chips & Salsa
|$6.99
Housemade corn tortilla chips served with house salsa.
*Chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln
|Chips & Salsa
|$7.49
Roasted garlic & tomato salsa served with house-fried corn tortilla chips.
*Chips are fried in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bison Witches Bar & Deli
1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln
|Chips & Salsa
|$7.99
House salsa made daily with fresh veggies.
Served with tortilla chips.
Dead Presidents
4630 Leighton Ave., Lincoln
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips and Choice of 1 Salsa