Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Lincoln

Go
Lincoln restaurants
Toast

Lincoln restaurants that serve chips and salsa

LeadBelly image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

LeadBelly

301 North 8th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$2.99
Chips & Salsa$6.99
Housemade corn tortilla chips served with house salsa.
*Chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.
More about LeadBelly
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar image

 

Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar

570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$7.49
Roasted garlic & tomato salsa served with house-fried corn tortilla chips.
*Chips are fried in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.
More about Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bison Witches Bar & Deli

1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$7.99
House salsa made daily with fresh veggies.
Served with tortilla chips.
More about Bison Witches Bar & Deli
El Toro image

FRENCH FRIES

El Toro

2600 S 48th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.3 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHIPS & SALSA$10.00
More about El Toro
Consumer pic

 

Dead Presidents

4630 Leighton Ave., Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips and Choice of 1 Salsa
More about Dead Presidents
Restaurant banner

 

Agave - New Location

1631 P St., Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chips & Salsa$5.25
More about Agave - New Location

Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln

Pudding

Fried Ice Cream

Garlic Cheese Bread

Po Boy

Philly Cheesesteaks

Hash Browns

French Toast

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Lincoln to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston