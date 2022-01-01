Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Lincoln restaurants that serve curry

Course Restaurant - SCC Great Plains Culinary Institute image

 

Course Restaurant - SCC Great Plains Culinary Institute

8800 O St., Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Potato Salad$3.00
red curry mayo | onion | peanut | cilantro *gluten-free*
Grey Whale Sushi and Grill image

 

Grey Whale Sushi and Grill

129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Japanese curry chicken katsu$13.50
Japanese style fried chicken cutlets with curry sauce. steamed japanese rice, carrots and potatoes.
Curry Gyoza (deep fried )$6.00
6 pieces of delicious gyoza topped with curry powder, spicy mayo and green onions.
Beef Curry Udon$13.88
Udon noodles with beef curry.
