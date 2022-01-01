Curry in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve curry
Course Restaurant - SCC Great Plains Culinary Institute
8800 O St., Lincoln
|Curried Potato Salad
|$3.00
red curry mayo | onion | peanut | cilantro *gluten-free*
Grey Whale Sushi and Grill
129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln
|Japanese curry chicken katsu
|$13.50
Japanese style fried chicken cutlets with curry sauce. steamed japanese rice, carrots and potatoes.
|Curry Gyoza (deep fried )
|$6.00
6 pieces of delicious gyoza topped with curry powder, spicy mayo and green onions.
|Beef Curry Udon
|$13.88
Udon noodles with beef curry.