Edamame in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Lincoln restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Itsumo Ramen

1451 O St, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame (Gluten Free)$5.00
Garlic Spicy Edamame (Gluten Free)$5.50
More about Itsumo Ramen
Item pic

 

Grey Whale Sushi and Grill

129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.75
EDAMAME$4.00
More about Grey Whale Sushi and Grill

