Eel in
Lincoln
/
Lincoln
/
Eel
Lincoln restaurants that serve eel
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Mo Java Cafe
2649 N 48th Street, Lincoln
Avg 4.5
(424 reviews)
16 oz Electric eel
$4.25
More about Mo Java Cafe
Kasumi Sushi - 151 N 8th Street
151 North 8th Street STE 100, Lincoln
No reviews yet
Eel Avocado
$8.50
More about Kasumi Sushi - 151 N 8th Street
