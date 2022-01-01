Enchiladas in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve enchiladas
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
211 N 70th Street, Lincoln
|#2 THREE ENCHILADAS
|$13.50
|DELUXE ENCHILADAS MAZATLAN
|$11.45
|SIDE ENCHILADA
|$3.35
Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant
2711 King Lane, Lincoln
|#5 TWO ENCHILADAS, ONE TACO
|$10.45
|#4 THREE ENCHILADAS
|$12.45
Las Margaritas
2700 Jamie Lane, Lincoln
|#2 3 ENCHILADAS
|$13.50
|ENCHILADA
|$3.35
Copal Mexican Cuisine
4747 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln
|Creamy Tomato Enchiladas
|$13.00
Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$13.00
Topped with traditional green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, cilantro on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!