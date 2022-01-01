Enchiladas in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants that serve enchiladas

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant

211 N 70th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#2 THREE ENCHILADAS$13.50
DELUXE ENCHILADAS MAZATLAN$11.45
SIDE ENCHILADA$3.35
More about Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant

2711 King Lane, Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (877 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#5 TWO ENCHILADAS, ONE TACO$10.45
#4 THREE ENCHILADAS$12.45
More about Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant
Las Margaritas image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Las Margaritas

2700 Jamie Lane, Lincoln

Avg 4.2 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#2 3 ENCHILADAS$13.50
ENCHILADA$3.35
More about Las Margaritas
Creamy Tomato Enchiladas image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

4747 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Tomato Enchiladas$13.00
Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
Topped with traditional green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, cilantro on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
El Toro image

FRENCH FRIES

El Toro

2600 S 48th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.3 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#1 TWO ENCHILADAS$9.00
#2 TWO CREAM CHEESE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$9.00
#24 ENCHILADA, ENCHILADA, ENCHILADA$13.00
More about El Toro

