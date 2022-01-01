Fish and chips in Lincoln
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
LeadBelly - Lincoln
301 North 8th Street, Lincoln
|Fish & Chips
|$13.69
Empyrean Brown Ale battered Cape Hake white fish with a fresh lemon wedge & malt vinegar pub sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
*Contains gluten, egg, fin fish & soy.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brewsky's North - 2662 Cornhusker Hwy
2662 Cornhusker Hwy, Lincoln
|Fish N Chips
|$13.99
A generous portion of tavern-style battered cod fillets deep-fried golden brown and served with our thick-cut seasoned fries, homemade tartar sauce and a coleslaw garnish