Fish and chips in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants that serve fish and chips

LeadBelly image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

LeadBelly - Lincoln

301 North 8th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$13.69
Empyrean Brown Ale battered Cape Hake white fish with a fresh lemon wedge & malt vinegar pub sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
*Contains gluten, egg, fin fish & soy.
More about LeadBelly - Lincoln
Brewsky's North image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewsky's North - 2662 Cornhusker Hwy

2662 Cornhusker Hwy, Lincoln

Avg 4 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish N Chips$13.99
A generous portion of tavern-style battered cod fillets deep-fried golden brown and served with our thick-cut seasoned fries, homemade tartar sauce and a coleslaw garnish
More about Brewsky's North - 2662 Cornhusker Hwy

