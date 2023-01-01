Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Lincoln restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

 

Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - West

955 W O St, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.99
Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.
More about Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - West
Item pic

 

Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont

8933 Andermatt Dr, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.99
Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.
More about Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont
Banner pic

 

Screamers Family Restaurant

803 Q St Ste 150, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$0.00
Mixed Greens, Chopped Romaine Red Onion, English Cucumbers, Crispy Fried Chicken Breast,
Hot Sweet Pepper Bacon Vinaigrette
More about Screamers Family Restaurant

