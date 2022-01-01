Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Lincoln

Go
Lincoln restaurants
Toast

Lincoln restaurants that serve lobsters

19dd34a8-0391-4e85-af5e-7afb9056a4ff image

PIZZA

MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante

7701 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster & Shrimp Hollandaise$21.00
LOBSTER & SHRIMP | ROASTED ONION | MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE | PEPPER & SEA SALT | HOLLANDAISE | PARSLEY | LEMON
Baked Lobster & Shrimp Macaroni$21.00
LOBSTER & SHRIMP | SEAFOOD CREAM SAUCE | BROCCOLI | MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE | PARSLEY
More about MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
Item pic

 

Dead Presidents

4630 Leighton Ave., Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Fries$14.00
12" Lobster Pizza$18.00
Lobster, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Scallion
Classic Maine Lobster Roll$22.00
Lobster, Butter, Chives, Toasted Brioche
More about Dead Presidents
Item pic

 

Grey Whale Sushi and Grill

129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster cha cha$12.50
Rolled with lobster tempura ,spicy crabmeat stick ,mango ,avocado,served with eel sauce ,spicy mayo,and tobiko.
More about Grey Whale Sushi and Grill
Buzzard Billy's Lincoln image

 

Buzzard Billy's Lincoln

247 N. 8th St. - Ste 101, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese$16.99
More about Buzzard Billy's Lincoln

Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln

Flautas

French Fries

Chicken Fajitas

Salmon Salad

Risotto

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Lincoln to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston