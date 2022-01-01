Lobsters in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve lobsters
More about MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
PIZZA
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
7701 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln
|Lobster & Shrimp Hollandaise
|$21.00
LOBSTER & SHRIMP | ROASTED ONION | MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE | PEPPER & SEA SALT | HOLLANDAISE | PARSLEY | LEMON
|Baked Lobster & Shrimp Macaroni
|$21.00
LOBSTER & SHRIMP | SEAFOOD CREAM SAUCE | BROCCOLI | MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE | PARSLEY
More about Dead Presidents
Dead Presidents
4630 Leighton Ave., Lincoln
|Lobster Fries
|$14.00
|12" Lobster Pizza
|$18.00
Lobster, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Scallion
|Classic Maine Lobster Roll
|$22.00
Lobster, Butter, Chives, Toasted Brioche
More about Grey Whale Sushi and Grill
Grey Whale Sushi and Grill
129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln
|Lobster cha cha
|$12.50
Rolled with lobster tempura ,spicy crabmeat stick ,mango ,avocado,served with eel sauce ,spicy mayo,and tobiko.