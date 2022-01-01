Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Lincoln restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

 

Dead Presidents

4630 Leighton Ave., Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
2 (3oz) Wagyu Patties, Mushrooms, Swiss, Mayo
More about Dead Presidents
Banner pic

 

Mallory's - Lincoln

1451 O Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Havarti Mushroom Burger$12.99
A Mallory's twist on a classic mushroom & Swiss burger. We swap out the Swiss with our rich Havarti cheese, and top of off with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and our standard lettuce, tomatoes, and crisp red onions all atop a gourmet split top bun.
More about Mallory's - Lincoln
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen image

 

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen

2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER$10.50
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, SWISS, LETTUCE, FRENCH ONION AIOLI, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN
More about Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen
Item pic

 

Buzzard Billy's Lincoln

247 N. 8th St. - Ste 101, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.99
More about Buzzard Billy's Lincoln

