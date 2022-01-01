Mushroom burgers in Lincoln
Dead Presidents
4630 Leighton Ave., Lincoln
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$14.00
2 (3oz) Wagyu Patties, Mushrooms, Swiss, Mayo
Mallory's - Lincoln
1451 O Street, Lincoln
|Havarti Mushroom Burger
|$12.99
A Mallory's twist on a classic mushroom & Swiss burger. We swap out the Swiss with our rich Havarti cheese, and top of off with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and our standard lettuce, tomatoes, and crisp red onions all atop a gourmet split top bun.
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen
2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A, Lincoln
|SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER
|$10.50
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, SWISS, LETTUCE, FRENCH ONION AIOLI, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN