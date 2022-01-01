Nachos in Lincoln

Chicken Nachos image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bison Witches Bar & Deli

1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, diced chicken breast & shredded cheddar cheese all covered with CCQ. Sour cream and salsa available upon request.
More about Bison Witches Bar & Deli
RUTA-BANGIN' NACHOS (NOT GF) image

 

Rutabagas Comfort Food

1434 O Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RUTA-BANGIN' NACHOS (NOT GF)$10.50
house seasoned corn tortilla chips | seasoned ground ‘shrooms | street corn and black beans | “Queso” | pineapple guacamole | salsa
More about Rutabagas Comfort Food
Restaurant banner

 

Agave - New Location

1631 P St., Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos
More about Agave - New Location

