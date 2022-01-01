Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Lincoln
/
Lincoln
/
Patty Melts
Lincoln restaurants that serve patty melts
The Press Box
5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$10.50
More about The Press Box
Rutabagas Comfort Food
1434 O Street, Lincoln
Avg 4.7
(256 reviews)
PATTY MELT (NOT GF)
$12.00
house made burger patty | sliced “cheese” | caramelized onions & red pepper spread
double banger sauce
served with tots and double banger sauce
More about Rutabagas Comfort Food
Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Fried Rice
Chocolate Cake
Hash Browns
Pies
Curry
Cinnamon Rolls
Crab Cakes
More near Lincoln to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Elkhorn
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
La Vista
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Kearney
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(688 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston