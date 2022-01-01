Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Lincoln restaurants that serve patty melts

The Press Box image

 

The Press Box

5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$10.50
More about The Press Box
PATTY MELT (NOT GF) image

 

Rutabagas Comfort Food

1434 O Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY MELT (NOT GF)$12.00
house made burger patty | sliced “cheese” | caramelized onions & red pepper spread
double banger sauce
served with tots and double banger sauce
More about Rutabagas Comfort Food

