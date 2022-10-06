Pork chops in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve pork chops
Mary Ellen's Food For The Soul - Lincoln
2801 Pine Lake Rd Suite B, Lincoln
|Fried Bone-In Pork Chop
|$7.99
Course Restaurant - SCC Great Plains Culinary Institute - SCC East entrance
8800 O St., Lincoln
|Pork Rib Chop
|$15.00
pan-seared pork chop | red sauerkraut | butternut squash puree | marchand de vin blueberry & horseradish jam
Grey Whale Sushi & Grill
129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln
|Japanese curry pork chop katsu
|$13.50
Japanese style fried pork cutlets with curry sauce. steamed japanese rice, carrots and potatoes.
|Pork Chop Katsu With Fried Rice
|$13.50
(Japanese style fried Pork Chop with teriyaki sauce, Egg fried rice and YumYum sauce.