Quiche in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve quiche
The Green Gateau
330 S 10th St, Lincoln
|Quiche du Jour
|$13.00
a pepper-parsley crust and custard like filling with today’s freshest ingredients. choice of blue cheese potato salad, thin cut fries, or a chocolate espresso muffin.
Quiche du Jour
$13.00
a pepper-parsley crust and custard like filling with today's freshest ingredients. choice of blue cheese potato salad, thin cut fries, or a chocolate espresso muffin.
Le Quartier Bakery & Café - Meridian Park - 6900 O Street Suite 132
6900 O Street Suite 132, Lincoln
|Quiche Slice
|$9.75
A slice of rich soufflé – made with eggs and cream in a flaky crust. Served with fruit and side of greens dressed with our red wine gastrique.