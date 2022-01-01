Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Lincoln

Go
Lincoln restaurants
Toast

Lincoln restaurants that serve reuben

08045304-de64-45a1-820d-b6e0bef00cf0 image

 

Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar

570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toast Reuben$11.49
Thinly sliced deli-style pastrami, tangy sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 Island dressing on toasted Black Russian bread
Contains dairy, soy, and gluten.
More about Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bison Witches Bar & Deli

1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef or pastrami topped with sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing & melted Swiss on rye.
Half Reuben w/ Soup$10.99
Thinly sliced corned beef or pastrami topped with sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing & melted Swiss on rye.
More about Bison Witches Bar & Deli
The Press Box image

 

The Press Box

5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$9.50
More about The Press Box
Brewsky's North image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewsky's North

2662 Cornhusker Hwy, Lincoln

Avg 4 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$9.99
Omaha's finest creation... thin slices of lean corned beef warmed with a sauerkraut and 1000 island mixture, topped with swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
More about Brewsky's North
Item pic

 

Good Evans

6891 A Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben
Thousand island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese on rye bread.
More about Good Evans
Item pic

 

Mallory's - Lincoln

1451 O Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Cutting Board Reuben$10.99
The sandwich that started it all: Cuts of our savory corned beef topped with tangy kraut and drizzled with thousand island dressing served between two slices of fresh toasted marble rye. A true classic.
More about Mallory's - Lincoln

