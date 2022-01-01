Reuben in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve reuben
More about Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln
|Toast Reuben
|$11.49
Thinly sliced deli-style pastrami, tangy sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 Island dressing on toasted Black Russian bread
Contains dairy, soy, and gluten.
More about Bison Witches Bar & Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bison Witches Bar & Deli
1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln
|Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef or pastrami topped with sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing & melted Swiss on rye.
|Half Reuben w/ Soup
|$10.99
Thinly sliced corned beef or pastrami topped with sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing & melted Swiss on rye.
More about Brewsky's North
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brewsky's North
2662 Cornhusker Hwy, Lincoln
|Reuben
|$9.99
Omaha's finest creation... thin slices of lean corned beef warmed with a sauerkraut and 1000 island mixture, topped with swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
More about Good Evans
Good Evans
6891 A Street, Lincoln
|Reuben
Thousand island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese on rye bread.
More about Mallory's - Lincoln
Mallory's - Lincoln
1451 O Street, Lincoln
|The Cutting Board Reuben
|$10.99
The sandwich that started it all: Cuts of our savory corned beef topped with tangy kraut and drizzled with thousand island dressing served between two slices of fresh toasted marble rye. A true classic.