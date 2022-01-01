Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Toast

Lincoln restaurants that serve salmon

LeadBelly image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

LeadBelly

301 North 8th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$12.99
House smoked salmon cake, seared on a toasted bun with dijon-dill aioli, spring greens, tomato, red onion, and fresh avocado. Served with your choice of side.
More about LeadBelly
Item pic

 

Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar

570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Salmon$18.99
An 8oz salmon fillet, grilled to medium-well, brushed with lemon garlic butter, served with two sides. Add honey mustard-glazed for an additional. Contains dairy. Salmon and select sides are gluten free.
More about Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
Cedar Salmon image

PIZZA

MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante

7701 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon & Herb Salmon Spread$10.00
CHILLED POACHED SALMON | CUCUMBER SLICES | CAPERS | RED ONION | LEMON, DILL & MAYONNAISE | LAHVOSH
GF Cedar Salmon$25.00
8 OZ. FIRE-ROASTED SALMON ON CEDAR | SEASONAL SAUTÉED VEGETABLE | JASMINE RICE PILAF | LEMON | PARSLEY
Cedar Salmon$25.00
8 OZ. FIRE-ROASTED SALMON ON CEDAR | SEASONAL SAUTÉED VEGETABLE | JASMINE RICE PILAF | LEMON | PARSLEY
More about MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
Screamers Dining & Cabaret image

 

Screamers Dining & Cabaret

803 Q St Ste 150, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
8oz Sautéed Salmon$20.00
More about Screamers Dining & Cabaret
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen image

 

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen

2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAN SEARED SALMON$19.50
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, ASPARAGUS, DILL CREME FRAICHE
SALMON RISOTTO$19.50
PARMESAN & ASPARAGUS RISOTTO, TOMATO & ONION RELISH, BALSAMIC REDUCTION
SEARED SALMON SALAD$16.00
MIXED GREENS, STRAWBERRIES, ONION, TOMATO, CANDIED WALNUTS, BALSAMIC DRESSING
More about Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen
Item pic

 

Grey Whale Sushi and Grill

129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$16.95
Scottish salmon and assorted vegetable with teriyaki sauce. Comes with two pieces gyoza, one California roll, steamed/brown rice and house salad
Spicy salmon roll$4.50
Spicy salmon avocado roll$5.50
More about Grey Whale Sushi and Grill

