Salmon in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve salmon
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
LeadBelly
301 North 8th Street, Lincoln
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$12.99
House smoked salmon cake, seared on a toasted bun with dijon-dill aioli, spring greens, tomato, red onion, and fresh avocado. Served with your choice of side.
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln
|Fresh Salmon
|$18.99
An 8oz salmon fillet, grilled to medium-well, brushed with lemon garlic butter, served with two sides. Add honey mustard-glazed for an additional. Contains dairy. Salmon and select sides are gluten free.
PIZZA
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
7701 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln
|Lemon & Herb Salmon Spread
|$10.00
CHILLED POACHED SALMON | CUCUMBER SLICES | CAPERS | RED ONION | LEMON, DILL & MAYONNAISE | LAHVOSH
|GF Cedar Salmon
|$25.00
8 OZ. FIRE-ROASTED SALMON ON CEDAR | SEASONAL SAUTÉED VEGETABLE | JASMINE RICE PILAF | LEMON | PARSLEY
Screamers Dining & Cabaret
803 Q St Ste 150, Lincoln
|8oz Sautéed Salmon
|$20.00
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen
2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A, Lincoln
|PAN SEARED SALMON
|$19.50
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, ASPARAGUS, DILL CREME FRAICHE
|SALMON RISOTTO
|$19.50
PARMESAN & ASPARAGUS RISOTTO, TOMATO & ONION RELISH, BALSAMIC REDUCTION
|SEARED SALMON SALAD
|$16.00
MIXED GREENS, STRAWBERRIES, ONION, TOMATO, CANDIED WALNUTS, BALSAMIC DRESSING
Grey Whale Sushi and Grill
129 N 10th St #113, Lincoln
|Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
|$16.95
Scottish salmon and assorted vegetable with teriyaki sauce. Comes with two pieces gyoza, one California roll, steamed/brown rice and house salad
|Spicy salmon roll
|$4.50
|Spicy salmon avocado roll
|$5.50