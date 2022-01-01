Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Super burritos in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Lincoln restaurants that serve super burritos

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant

211 N 70th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#18 SUPER BURRITO, CHILE RELLENO$16.89
More about Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant

2711 King Lane, Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (877 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#14 SUPER BURRITO, RELLENO$15.09
More about Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant

