Waffles in Lincoln

Lincoln restaurants
Toast

Lincoln restaurants that serve waffles

Greenfield's image

FRENCH FRIES

Greenfield's - Lincoln

7900 S 87th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.2 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.48
More about Greenfield's - Lincoln
Item pic

 

Mallory's - Lincoln - 1451 O Street

1451 O Street, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Time!$8.79
Belgium sugar pearl waffles! Once you try them you will want them again and again! Remember to go easy on the syrup they are great all by themselves.
Add a side of blueberry bourbon jelly .99
More about Mallory's - Lincoln - 1451 O Street

