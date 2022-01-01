Go
Lincoln Street Bakery

Artisan bakery specializing in pastries and sourdough bread.

SOUPS

223 Lincoln Street • $

Avg 4.8 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Beans and Ham$12.00
Mochi Muffin$3.00
Long Rifle Omelette$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

223 Lincoln Street

Lander WY

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
