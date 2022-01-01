Go
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

Dine In, Curbside, and Take out available Dinner Menu is available Tuesday - Sunday 5PM - kitchen close
Brunch Menu available 10AM - 3PM Saturday & Sunday

TAPAS

1320 South Church Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (233 reviews)

Popular Items

WAGYU$23.00
WAGYU • CRISPY YUKON • CHILI VINAIGRETTE • CHARRED PEARL ONION
HERBED POTATO WEDGES$8.00
HERBED POTATO WEDGES • ROSEMARY • PARSLEY • LEMON ZEST
SIDE TOAST$3.00
SOURDOUGH VERDANT BREAD
DISTRICT BURGER$16.00
CARAMELIZED ONIONS + FONTINA CHEESE + ARUGULA + ROMESCO SAUCE + VERDANT SOUR DOUGH BRIOCHE BUN. (SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CRISPY HERB POTATO WEDGES)
DEVILED EGGS$8.00
PICKLED SHALLOTS • ESPELETTE • CHIVES ( 4 PCS )
PAN ROASTED CHICKEN$17.00
PARSNIP PUREE • MAITAKE • BEECH MUSHROOMS • HERBS • CHICKEN JUS
PIMENTO CHEESE$10.00
NUESKE’S BACON JAM • VERDANT COUNTRY SOURDOUGH
ROASTED SHISHITO PEPPERS$10.00
LEMON GARLIC AIOLI • PECORINO • ALEPPO
PORK CHOP$16.00
HARISSA SPICED PORK CHOP • SPRING VEGETABLE SUCCOTASH • CORN SOUBISE
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1320 South Church Street

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
