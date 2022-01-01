Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
Dine In, Curbside, and Take out available Dinner Menu is available Tuesday - Sunday 5PM - kitchen close
Brunch Menu available 10AM - 3PM Saturday & Sunday
TAPAS
1320 South Church Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1320 South Church Street
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Charlotte Beer Garden
Come in and enjoy!
Ilios Crafted Greek
Come in and enjoy!
VANA
Come in and enjoy!
Slingshot Charlotte
Come in and Enjoy