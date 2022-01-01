Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
Located in the heart of South Boston, Lincoln is a classic American tavern that offers guests a welcoming combination of home-spun, American fare alongside a wide variety of rustic, wood-fire-grilled specialties.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
425 West Broadway • $$
425 West Broadway
South Boston MA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
