Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

Located in the heart of South Boston, Lincoln is a classic American tavern that offers guests a welcoming combination of home-spun, American fare alongside a wide variety of rustic, wood-fire-grilled specialties.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

425 West Broadway • $$

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Watercress, Basil Parmesan Aioli, Focaccia Roll
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Fried Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese Sauce
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
apple, applewood smoked bacon, apple cider reduction
White Pizza$16.00
Sliced Apples, Goat Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Fontina, Pecorino Romano, Katz Honey
Tenderloin Baja Steak Salad$26.00
Chili Lime Grilled Tenderloin (Medium) & Avocado Skewer, Roasted Corn, Heirloom Tomato, Black Beans, Cucumber, Radish, Agave Lime Vinaigrette, Mojo Aioli, Cotija, Cilantro
Spicy Wings$15.00
Wood Fire Roasted Wings, Housemade Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
Gluten-Free
Chopped Kale Salad$15.00
Avocado, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Carrot, Red Peppers, Shaved Cabot Extra Sharp Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Gluten Free
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
French Fries$7.00
Hand Cut Fries, Pecorino Romano, Truffle Oil, Rosemary.
Lincoln Burger$17.00
Wood Grilled Prime Blend, Bacon Aioli, Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Caramelized French Onions, Brioche Sesame Seed Bun.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

425 West Broadway

South Boston MA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PS Gourmet Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar Volpe - Boston

No reviews yet

Bar Volpe brings the best from the South of Italy to South Boston where wood-fired seafood, handcrafted pastas, classic Italian cocktails, and warm hospitality come together to create an exceptional dining experience. An ode to the pastas, vegetables, wood fired cooking and vibrant flavors of Southern Italy, Bar Volpe celebrates Apulia to Sardinia and is an expression of Chef’s travels through the South of Italy.

Alma Gaucha

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

JP Licks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston