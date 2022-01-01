Lincoln's Pub
Welcome to Lincoln’s Pub, an American gastro pub on the 100 Block in downtown Council Bluffs, Iowa. Come as you are to our casual yet sophisticated neighborhood gathering spot, a place to relax and linger while sharing delicious food, satisfying drink and lively conversation. Owner’s Jon Nelson and Ryan Mann have collaborated to bring a stylish spot with casual decor serving innovative cocktails, burgers, dry aged steaks, chops and pizza.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
157 W. Broadway • $$
Location
157 W. Broadway
Council Bluffs IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
