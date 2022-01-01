Go
Toast

Lincoln's Pub

Welcome to Lincoln’s Pub, an American gastro pub on the 100 Block in downtown Council Bluffs, Iowa. Come as you are to our casual yet sophisticated neighborhood gathering spot, a place to relax and linger while sharing delicious food, satisfying drink and lively conversation. Owner’s Jon Nelson and Ryan Mann have collaborated to bring a stylish spot with casual decor serving innovative cocktails, burgers, dry aged steaks, chops and pizza.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

157 W. Broadway • $$

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Three Meat Pizza$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage, Smoked Link, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Side Ranch$0.50
12 Bone in Wings$18.00
16" Crab Rangoon Pizza$23.00
Cream Cheese, Crab, Green Onion, Chili Sauce, Fried Wonton
The Goodfella Sandwich$14.00
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mozzarella, Garlic Mayo, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Italian Dressing, Wood Fired Bread
XL Cheesy Bread$9.00
Wood Fired Bread, Tomato Sauce
16" Margherita Pizza$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella
12" Crab Rangoon Pizza$16.00
Cream Cheese, Crab, Green Onion, Chili Sauce, Fried Wonton
Dead Presidents Burger$14.00
Pepperjack, Special Sauce, Bacon, Onion, Lettuce, Bun
Cheese Curds$10.00
Chipotle Mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

157 W. Broadway

Council Bluffs IA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

C’mon Inn

No reviews yet

One of your favorite hang out spots on the block :)♡

Barley's

No reviews yet

A place where generations of friends and families eat, drink and gather together in everyday life as well as celebrate their milestone moments.

Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Primo's Council Bluffs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston