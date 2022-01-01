Lincolnshire restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lincolnshire restaurants
More about Pancake cafe - Lincolnshire
Pancake cafe - Lincolnshire
300 Village Green S Suite 100, Lincolnshire
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$11.99
Two eggs your way and biscuits covered in our homemade Jones Farm sausage gravy. Your choice of potato.
|Sausage & Eggs
|$11.99
Your choice of: Jones Farm sausage: four links or two patties,s or four turkey links.
|Side of Bacon
|$5.99
Three custom -cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.
More about Loft 21
Loft 21
1501 N Milwaukee Ave, Lincolnshire