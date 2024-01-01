Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire restaurants
Lincolnshire restaurants that serve enchiladas

Fat Rosie's - Lincolnshire

940 Milwaukee Ave, Lincolnshire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Rojas$16.00
Three corn tortillas filled with melted queso Chihuahua, covered in roasted tomato sauce, garnished with onion, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas En Mole$20.00
Three corn tortillas filled with wood grilled chicken, covered in Oaxacan mole negro, melted queso Chihuahua & toasted sesame seeds, served with rice & beans
Plenty of HUEVOS - 300 Village Green Suite 100

300 Village Green Suite, Lincolnshire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Verdes ENCHILADAS$15.00
Tortilla dipped in our homemade salsa Verde and filled with shredded chicken breast dipped in homemade salsa, sour cream, queso fresco or mozzarella, and cilantro.
