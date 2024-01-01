Enchiladas in Lincolnshire
Lincolnshire restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Fat Rosie's - Lincolnshire
Fat Rosie's - Lincolnshire
940 Milwaukee Ave, Lincolnshire
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas filled with melted queso Chihuahua, covered in roasted tomato sauce, garnished with onion, served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas En Mole
|$20.00
Three corn tortillas filled with wood grilled chicken, covered in Oaxacan mole negro, melted queso Chihuahua & toasted sesame seeds, served with rice & beans
More about Plenty of HUEVOS - 300 Village Green Suite 100
Plenty of HUEVOS - 300 Village Green Suite 100
300 Village Green Suite, Lincolnshire
|Verdes ENCHILADAS
|$15.00
Tortilla dipped in our homemade salsa Verde and filled with shredded chicken breast dipped in homemade salsa, sour cream, queso fresco or mozzarella, and cilantro.