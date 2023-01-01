Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lincolnton restaurants you'll love

Lincolnton restaurants
  • Lincolnton

Lincolnton's top cuisines

Southern
Must-try Lincolnton restaurants

Main pic

 

FireGrill - 1129 East Main Street

1129 East Main Street, Lincolnton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Double Deluxe Cheeseburger$3.99
Cheese Burger$2.99
Screaming Philly (HOT)$7.99
More about FireGrill - 1129 East Main Street
Local Roots & Provisions image

 

Local Roots & Provisions - Downtown Lincolnton

110 E Water Street, Lincolnton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Pimento Cheese$9.00
Ashe county mixed cheeses, melted on toasted sourdough
House Salad$5.00
mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, toasted breadcrumbs, choice of house dressing
Baked Pimento Cheese$9.00
NC mixed cheeses, pretzel bites
More about Local Roots & Provisions - Downtown Lincolnton
Main pic

 

RockLodge Farms - 3401 Linwood Rd

3592 Gastonia Highway, Lincolnton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about RockLodge Farms - 3401 Linwood Rd

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lincolnton

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

