Lindale restaurants you'll love

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale
55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale
Popular items
Brisket Family Pack
Slow Smoked sliced brisket served with BBQ beans and Fries
Corn bread (2)
2 Pieces Texas Corn Bread, Served with Honey Butter
TXM Burger
$9.99
Posados Cafe
3201 South Main St, Lindale
Popular items
Flautitas
$8.89
(6) Chicken and/or Beef flautitas served with jalapeno ranch dressing and queso.
Primo Tex-Mex Quesadilla
$15.29
Your choice of (1) primo meat served with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Primo Queso
$11.59
Choice of (1) primo meat.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House
15338 FM 849, Lindale
Popular items
2 Meat Plate
$17.00
Two thirds pound of meat and choice of two sides.
Garden Salad
$6.00
Mixed greens, pickled red onions, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and choice of dressing.
Brisket Love Salad
$11.00
Sliced brisket and turkey with mixed greens, pickled red onions, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and choice of dressing.