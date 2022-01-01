Lindale bars & lounges you'll love

Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale

55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale

Avg 3.6 (141 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corn bread (2)
2 Pieces Texas Corn Bread, Served with Honey Butter
Brisket Family Pack
Slow Smoked sliced brisket served with BBQ beans and Fries
Coyote Burger$12.99
More about Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale
Posados Cafe image

 

Posados Cafe

3201 South Main St, Lindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cancun$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
Fiesta Nachos$13.69
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Primo Queso$11.59
Choice of (1) primo meat.
More about Posados Cafe
Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House

15338 FM 849, Lindale

Avg 4.8 (300 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
German Potato Salad
Sweet and peppery vinegar based potato salad, served warm and chock full of bacon and herbs. Sauce contains significant gluten.
1 Meat Plate$14.00
Third pound of meat and choice of two sides.
Baked Potato$8.00
Big ol' roasted spud served up with butter, sour cream, and cheese. Try it stuffed with chopped brisket or pulled pork to make a meal out of it.
More about Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House

