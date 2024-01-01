Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Lindale
/
Lindale
/
Chicken Tenders
Lindale restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Posados Cafe
3201 South Main St, Lindale
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Strips
$6.09
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Fried Chicken Strips
$10.99
(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.
More about Posados Cafe
Vienmex
75 Miranda Lambert Way Unit 1, Lindale
No reviews yet
Chicken tenders
$4.99
More about Vienmex
Browse other tasty dishes in Lindale
Mac And Cheese
Shrimp Fajitas
Cake
Tacos
Corn Dogs
Nachos
Chips And Salsa
Chili
More near Lindale to explore
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Rockwall
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Longview
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Mesquite
Avg 3.8
(23 restaurants)
Forney
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Greenville
No reviews yet
Royse City
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Kaufman
No reviews yet
Gilmer
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Longview
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Shreveport
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(424 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(413 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1205 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston