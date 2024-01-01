Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lindale

Lindale restaurants
Lindale restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Posados Cafe

3201 South Main St, Lindale

Kids Chicken Strips$6.09
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Fried Chicken Strips$10.99
(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.
Vienmex

75 Miranda Lambert Way Unit 1, Lindale

Chicken tenders$4.99
