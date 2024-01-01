Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Lindale

Lindale restaurants
Lindale restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Posados Cafe

3201 South Main St, Lindale

Shrimp Fajita Dinner$22.39
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Shrimp & Chicken Fajita Dinner$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse - Lindale - 66 Miranda Lambert Way

66 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale

Shrimp Fajita Bowl$15.99
