Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in Linden

Go
Linden restaurants
Toast

Linden restaurants that serve arepas

Main pic

 

Cafelombia & Lola's Tex-Mex - 301 Mount Hope Ave

301 Mount Hope ave, Rockaway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken arepa$10.00
Vegan Arepa$8.00
Corn cake topped with guacamole, sweet plantain and red onions
Arepa con queso$4.50
More about Cafelombia & Lola's Tex-Mex - 301 Mount Hope Ave
Main pic

 

CAFELOMBIA LINDEN - 1915 East Elizabeth Ave

1915 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arepa con queso$4.00
Arepa de Choclo con Queso, Huevos Pericos & Chorizo$10.95
Sweet corn cake, scrambled eggs and chorizo
Arepa con Churrasquito$16.95
Fried corn cake topped with guacamole and skirt steak
More about CAFELOMBIA LINDEN - 1915 East Elizabeth Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Linden

Carne Asada

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Flan

Pies

Salmon

Cake

Quesadillas

Map

More near Linden to explore

Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1985 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston