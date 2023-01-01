Arepas in Linden
Linden restaurants that serve arepas
More about Cafelombia & Lola's Tex-Mex - 301 Mount Hope Ave
Cafelombia & Lola's Tex-Mex - 301 Mount Hope Ave
301 Mount Hope ave, Rockaway
|Chicken arepa
|$10.00
|Vegan Arepa
|$8.00
Corn cake topped with guacamole, sweet plantain and red onions
|Arepa con queso
|$4.50
More about CAFELOMBIA LINDEN - 1915 East Elizabeth Ave
CAFELOMBIA LINDEN - 1915 East Elizabeth Ave
1915 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden
|Arepa con queso
|$4.00
|Arepa de Choclo con Queso, Huevos Pericos & Chorizo
|$10.95
Sweet corn cake, scrambled eggs and chorizo
|Arepa con Churrasquito
|$16.95
Fried corn cake topped with guacamole and skirt steak