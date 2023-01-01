Tacos in Linden
Cafelombia & Lola's Tex-Mex - 301 Mount Hope Ave
301 Mount Hope ave, Rockaway
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans
|Ground Beef Tacos
|$11.00
3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans
|Birria Tacos (no sides)
|$13.00
More about Blended Flavors
Blended Flavors
628 w St. George’s ave, Linden
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$15.99
3 pieces. Fried catfish bites topped with our housemade slaw and buffalo mayo
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
3 pieces. Southern fried chicken breast topped with our housemade slaw and buffalo mayo
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
3 pieces. Southern fried jumbo shrimp topped with our housemade slaw and buffalo mayo