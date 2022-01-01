Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lindenhurst restaurants you'll love

Lindenhurst restaurants
  • Lindenhurst

Lindenhurst's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Lindenhurst restaurants

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails

49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst

Avg 4.7 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sean Varela Project Donation$5.00
All proceeds will go directly to the Sean Varela project to ensure that future generations will remember the name Sean Varela.
Blue Point Brewery Tour Raffle Ticket$5.00
1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a brewery tour for 4 people plus tastings.
Breslau Burger$15.00
Burger, cheese and bacon... if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it
More about Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
Katch image

 

Katch

850 Venetian Blvd, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Popular items
ICE CREAM$3.00
COCONUT SHRIMP$6.00
HAMBURGER$6.00
More about Katch
Dominicks pizza and pasta image

 

Dominicks pizza and pasta

308 35th street, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro & Fries$9.00
Thinly Sliced Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce. Served with Fries
Baked Ziti$15.00
Penne pasta with ricotta, mozzarella & our delicious tomato sauce
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Spring Mix, tomatoes, black beans, corn, cheddar, monterey jack & tortilla strips with avocado ranch dressing
More about Dominicks pizza and pasta

