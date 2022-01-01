Lindenhurst restaurants you'll love
Lindenhurst's top cuisines
Must-try Lindenhurst restaurants
More about Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst
|Popular items
|Sean Varela Project Donation
|$5.00
All proceeds will go directly to the Sean Varela project to ensure that future generations will remember the name Sean Varela.
|Blue Point Brewery Tour Raffle Ticket
|$5.00
1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a brewery tour for 4 people plus tastings.
|Breslau Burger
|$15.00
Burger, cheese and bacon... if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it
More about Katch
Katch
850 Venetian Blvd, Lindenhurst
|Popular items
|ICE CREAM
|$3.00
|COCONUT SHRIMP
|$6.00
|HAMBURGER
|$6.00
More about Dominicks pizza and pasta
Dominicks pizza and pasta
308 35th street, Lindenhurst
|Popular items
|Gyro & Fries
|$9.00
Thinly Sliced Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce. Served with Fries
|Baked Ziti
|$15.00
Penne pasta with ricotta, mozzarella & our delicious tomato sauce
|Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Spring Mix, tomatoes, black beans, corn, cheddar, monterey jack & tortilla strips with avocado ranch dressing