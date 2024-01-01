Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Lindenhurst

Lindenhurst restaurants
Lindenhurst restaurants that serve brisket

Banner pic

 

Pigs on a Wing

272 North Wellwood ave, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Brisket Dinner$20.00
Served with 2 Small Homemade Sides & Cornbread
Brisket & Swiss Sandwich$16.00
Beef Brisket, onionrings, Swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing
More about Pigs on a Wing
Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails

49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst

Avg 4.7 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Brisket Quesadilla$17.00
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$18.00
Smoked beef brisket burnt ends marinated in a homemade spicy pineapple bbq sauce, topped with house coleslaw and crispy onions on a fresh hero roll
More about Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails

