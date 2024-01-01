Brisket in Lindenhurst
Lindenhurst restaurants that serve brisket
More about Pigs on a Wing
Pigs on a Wing
272 North Wellwood ave, Lindenhurst
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
|Brisket Dinner
|$20.00
Served with 2 Small Homemade Sides & Cornbread
|Brisket & Swiss Sandwich
|$16.00
Beef Brisket, onionrings, Swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing
More about Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst
|Mac & Brisket Quesadilla
|$17.00
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$18.00
Smoked beef brisket burnt ends marinated in a homemade spicy pineapple bbq sauce, topped with house coleslaw and crispy onions on a fresh hero roll