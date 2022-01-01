Chicken sandwiches in Lindenhurst
Lindenhurst restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Fresh antibiotic free chicken hand breaded and lightly fried in our sunflower oil, cajun bacon, fresh spinach, homemade honey mustard, melted cheddar and jack cheese and grilled tomato. Served with onion rings and chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$17.00
All-natural chicken, marinated and grilled to perfection, topped with ripe avocados, mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, and cilantro mayo on a fresh roll