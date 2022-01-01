Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lindenhurst

Lindenhurst restaurants
Lindenhurst restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails

49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst

Avg 4.7 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fresh antibiotic free chicken hand breaded and lightly fried in our sunflower oil, cajun bacon, fresh spinach, homemade honey mustard, melted cheddar and jack cheese and grilled tomato. Served with onion rings and chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$17.00
All-natural chicken, marinated and grilled to perfection, topped with ripe avocados, mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, and cilantro mayo on a fresh roll
More about Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
Katch image

 

Katch

850 Venetian Blvd, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.00
More about Katch

